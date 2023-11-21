'For Indian Comedy': Vir Das Reacts to International Emmy Award For Comedy Win

The actor-comedian won the award for his Netflix comedy special titled Vir Das: Landing. Vir and Derry Girls were nominated alongside France’s Le Flambeau and Argentina’s El Encargado.

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh were also nominated from India. However, the two celebrated failed to win the prestigious award. Shefali lost to actor Karla Souza for her performance in the Mexican series La Caida. While Martin Freeman bagged the award for his performance in The Responder instead of Jim.

The ceremony took place in New York City.