Ankita Lokhande reveals why she didn't attend Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral.

When Munawar asked Ankita what went "wrong" with Sushant, the actor said, "Main toh uske funeral pe bhi nahi gayi thi. Main jaa hi nahi paayi. Mujhe laga main nahi dekh sakti yeh. Vicky ne bola ki tu ja kar aa. Maine kaha nahi. Kaise dekh sakti hoon. (I didn't even go to his funeral. I just couldn't go. I felt that I would not be able to see him like that. Vicky said that I should go. But I said no. How could I even see it."

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on 14 June 2020. The Kai Po Che! actor and Ankita dated for years before parting ways in 2016. Following his death, Ankita tied the knot with her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, in December 2021.

The couple is currently contesting in Bigg Boss 17 together.