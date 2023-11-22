Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Salman Khan Film Collects ₹6 Crore

After making Rs 44 crore on its first day, which happened to be both a Sunday and Diwali, the film nosedived within two days.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the Tiger franchise after Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is also a part of YRF's Spy Universe, like Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan-starrer War.

The film also has a cameo appearance by SRK and Hrithik.