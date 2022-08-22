House of the Dragon in India: Release Date, Streaming Time, and Other Details

Good news for Game of Thrones (GoT) fans! All the GoT lovers out there can now enjoy the much-anticipated prequel to the Game of Thrones that has been premiered globally today, on 22 August, on DisneyPlus Hotstar and HBOMax. The plot of House of the Dragon is inspired by George RR Martin’s novel Fire and Blood. After Game of Thrones became the most-viewed and popular series on HBO globally, the network planned to make many spin-offs based on George RR Martin's epic saga.