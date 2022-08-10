Season 2 of Netflix's 'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives' is Coming Soon

The second season for Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives is coming soon. The first season of the hit show had a successful run. There is a new teaser for the show as well.
Seema took to Instagram to share the news, she said, “Newsflash… This is your official invite back into the fabulous circle. Get ready on the count of three because season 2 is coming soon, only on Netflix.”
Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Sajdeh are the wives that are helming this hit show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.
Season one of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives featured several celebrities including Karan Johar and Gauri Khan. Besides Neelam who is an actor herself, the show had featured the wives of actors Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor and Samir Soni amongst others.
