Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls Trailer: Ranveer Walks Out of His Comfort Zone

Following several Bollywood stars and even the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ranveer Singh will now, be the next face on Discovery's popular adventure series Man vs Wild. After the announcement of the show, Netflix recently released the trailer of the interactive special Ranveer Vs Wild With Bear Grylls on Friday, 24 June.

The action-packed trailer follows a wild journey of the Ramleela star and begins with his quest in finding a rare flower that never dies, for his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone.