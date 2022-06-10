Watch: Ranveer Singh Gets Chased by a Bear on 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'
The interactive special with Ranveer Singh will premiere on Netflix on this date.
Ranveer Singh is all set to embark on an adventurous ride with an interactive special by Netflix. Titled Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls, the show's new teaser was unveiled on 10 June.
"Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @NetflixIndia #RanveerVsWild (sic)," the actor wrote as he shared the promo on social media.
The teaser shows Ranveer being chased by a bear as he ventures into the depths of the wild to find a rare flower for his lady love in the harsh forests of Serbia.
After Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer is the next Indian celebrity to feature alongside Bear Grylls in the adventure packed show, which is all set to premiere on 8 July. This will mark Ranveer's OTT debut.
