Watch: Ranveer Singh Gets Chased by a Bear on 'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls'

Ranveer Singh is all set to embark on an adventurous ride with an interactive special by Netflix. Titled Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls, the show's new teaser was unveiled on 10 June.

"Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @NetflixIndia #RanveerVsWild (sic)," the actor wrote as he shared the promo on social media.