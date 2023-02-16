Rana Naidu Trailer: Rana Daggubati & Venkatesh Face Off In Netflix Crime Drama

In the trailer, we see that Rana (Daggubati) is the go-to person if a celebrity finds themselves in trouble. Rana is quick to sort it out even if the means of doing so is underhand. However, when his father (Venkatesh) is released from prison, he is unable to decide what to do next. It is unclear what his father did in the past but whatever it was it had left the relationship between the two a complete mess.

Moreover, it is the coming together of the uncle-nephew pair of Venkatesh and Rana for the first time which heightened the interest of fans in the series.

The series is directed by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma. Rana Naidu also stars Surveen Chawla, Sushant Singh, Abhishek Banerjee, Gaurav Chopra, Ashish Vidyarthi and Rajesh Jais. It will drop on Netflix on 10 March.