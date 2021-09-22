Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati Unite for Netflix’s Rana Naidu
Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati-starrer Rana Naidu is an adaptation of Ray Donovan.
Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati will be seen together for the first time in Netflix’s upcoming crime-drama series Rana Naidu, which is an adaptation of the American series Ray Donovan. The series will follow the life of a Rana Naidu, who is Bollywood’s go-to guy and can “fix” any problem.
Rana Daggubati said in a statement that the series brings a lot of ‘special firsts for him.’
“Working with my uncle Venkatesh and the first with Netflix in long form storytelling that’s completely different from what both of us have ever done in our careers. I’m extremely happy to be with a crew and a platform that knows this the best. It will be challenging & new and definitely going to be fun. Looking forward to filming soon."Rana Daggubati, Statement
Venkatesh said in a statement, “I cannot wait to work with Rana, we are going to have a blast on-set and this show is the perfect project for us to work on. I am a huge fan of Ray Donovan myself and the entire team is pulling in all the stops to ensure we do justice to it,”
The format rights for the show were licensed by Viacom CBS and the series is produced by Locomotive Global Inc. Showrunner Karan Anshuman will also be directing the show with Suparn Verma.
Ray Donovan, created by Ann Biderman, premiered in 2013 and stars Liev Schreiber as Donovan. Ray Donovan is a professional “fixer” who handled crime-scene clean-ups, arranged bribes, and payoffs etc. to protect his high-profile clients, usually celebrities. The show also starred Jon Voight as his father Mickey Donovan.
Rana Daggubati, known for films like Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum and SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise, has two other releases lined up including Virata Parvam and an untitled action thriller. Drushyam actor Venkatesh Daggubati’s film Narappa released in July, making it his first direct-to-OTT release.
