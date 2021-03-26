Rana Daggubati's Cheeky Reaction When His Name is Misspelt

The movie was also simultaneously shot as Kaadan in Tamil and Aranya in Telugu. While the movie was scheduled to release simultaneously in the three languages, Eros Motion Pictures announced that the release of the Hindi version is being delayed due to the 'COVID-19 situation'. They released a statement saying, "It pains us to share this news but given the Covid-19 situation in the Hindi markers, the team of Haathi Mere Saathi has decided to hold on to the release of the film. We shall keep you posted on further developments..." They also confirmed that the other versions namely Aranya and Kaadan will still release on March 26, 2021.