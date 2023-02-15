‘Love Again’ Trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan Film Is a Classic Rom-Com

Priyanka Chopra in a still from Love Again
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The trailer for Priyanka Chopra’s new film Love Again was released on 14 February 2023. Seemingly a classic romantic comedy the movie also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by Jim Strouse the film is slated for release on 12 May 2023.
The narrative follows the story of two heartbroken individuals Rob and Mira. Rob (Sam Heughan) is getting over his past love, who he has recently broken up with while Mira (Priyanka Chopra) is grieving the loss of her lover, who passed away two years ago. The trailer also shows Celine’s character attempting to bring the two people together. The two characters come together by chance when Rob starts receiving messages from Mira by mistake after he changes his number. It was previously Mira's late boyfriend's number.
Priyanka took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film, stating, "We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay"
The film also has a hilarious guest appearance by Nick Jonas. Love Again will be Priyanka's first theatrical release since the sci-fi actioner The Matrix Resurrections, co-starring Keanu Reeves.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)