'Ms Marvel' Trailer: MCU's First Muslim Superhero Has Intriguing New Powers

Iman Vellani in and as Ms Marvel.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Marvel Studios has finally dropped the trailer for Ms Marvel and there seem to have been some considerable changes to her origin story and her power sets. Kamala is an Muslim Pakistani-American teenager who loves, and writes fan fiction about, Captain Marvel.
She is also the first Muslim character to headline their own series. The Ms Marvel trailer also shows that the series has touched upon Kamala’s Muslim identity.
Watch the trailer here:
In the comics, Kamala Khan (Ms Marvel) is an Inhuman who is supposed to get her powers from a substance called the ‘Terrigen Mist’. However, in the trailer, Kamala gets her powers after she puts on a set of bracelets and her eyes start to glow.
Considering Kamala’s strong connection to MCU character Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), the bracelets could be Nega-Bands worn by the first Captain Marvel in the comics (Mar-Vell). The bracelets could also be Quantum Bands.
Keeping true to the comics, Ms Marvel’s power set still includes the ability to manipulate her molecules, essentially giving her the ability to grow or shrink any part of her body. Additionally, she can also be seen creating blue light constructs after she wears the bracelets. The trailer gives us a glimpse at her "embiggened" hand.
Iman Vellani as Ms Marvel.
Ms Marvel stars Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. Aramis Knight, Mohan Kapur, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, and Nimra Bucha are also part of the cast. Ms Marvel will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from 8 June.
