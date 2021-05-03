Ms Marvel: Leaked Pics Show Iman Vellani in Comic-Accurate Costume

The Ms Marvel comic was co-created by Sana Amanat. Talking about her inspiration behind the story, she told The National News, "I was talking about the fact it was really hard to be a young Muslim in America and the different struggles I had, like trying to go to the prom, making my own dress that was fully covered, fasting and playing lacrosse, wearing tights underneath my shorts in 90 degree weather and not being able to go on dates."

The series also stars Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Buch, and Mohan Kapur. It is rumoured that Knight will appear as the vigilante Red Dagger. According to an article in ScreenRant, Shah will be seen as an Inhuman named Kamran.

Rish Shah had earlier hinted at his possible role in the film in an Instagram post. He shared a picture of Kamran with a speech bubble that read, "This is me." Kamran plays Kamala's friend, and probable love interest, in the comics. He is an Inhuman whose skin becomes bio-luminescent and he has the ability to transfer energy.