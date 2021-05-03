Ms Marvel: Leaked Pics Show Iman Vellani in Comic-Accurate Costume

Iman Vellani's look in and as 'Ms Marvel'
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pictures have surfaced online of Iman Vellani's look as Ms Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name. Iman plays the role of superhero Kamala Khan, who is the first Muslim character to headline her own Marvel comic. Many fans pointed out that the colour combination and the intentional amateurish look to the costume is in keeping with the comic story line wherein Kamala makes her own costume.
Kamala is an Muslim Pakistani-American teenager who loves, and writes fan fiction about, Captain Marvel. She becomes a superhero herself when she gains shape-shifting powers.
The Ms Marvel comic was co-created by Sana Amanat. Talking about her inspiration behind the story, she told The National News, "I was talking about the fact it was really hard to be a young Muslim in America and the different struggles I had, like trying to go to the prom, making my own dress that was fully covered, fasting and playing lacrosse, wearing tights underneath my shorts in 90 degree weather and not being able to go on dates."
The series also stars Rish Shah, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Zenobia Shroff, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Buch, and Mohan Kapur. It is rumoured that Knight will appear as the vigilante Red Dagger. According to an article in ScreenRant, Shah will be seen as an Inhuman named Kamran.
Rish Shah had earlier hinted at his possible role in the film in an Instagram post. He shared a picture of Kamran with a speech bubble that read, "This is me." Kamran plays Kamala's friend, and probable love interest, in the comics. He is an Inhuman whose skin becomes bio-luminescent and he has the ability to transfer energy.
Meera Menon, Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will serve as the series' directors with Bisha K Ali as the head writer. Ms. Marvel is scheduled to release in late 2021 as part of the MCU Phase 4.
