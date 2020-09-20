Indian and Pakistani Filmmakers to Bring ‘Ms Marvel’ to Life

Indian-American filmmaker Meera Menon and Pakistani-Canadian filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy have joined Disney+’s team to bring Marvel’s first Muslim hero, Kamala Khan, to life on the screen via a series. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Meera and Sharmeen will be directing episodes of the upcoming Ms Marvel series. Ms Marvel centres around Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American teen character who was introduced in Marvel comics in 2014. The report quotes Marvel Studios chief, Kevin Feige, saying that besides the series, Kamala Khan will be included in future Marvel films as well.

Los Angeles based Meera Menon’s first directorial debut, Farah Goes Bang, was screened at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2013 and won the Nora Ephron Prize. Since then, she has gone on to direct episodes in several popular series such as The Punisher, Glow, Outlander and Dirty John.

Karachi born Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is a journalist, filmmaker who has won the Oscar twice for her documentary films and the Emmy Award seven times.