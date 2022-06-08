All There Is to Know About Lead Character Kamala Khan From 'Ms Marvel'

Kamala is essentially a Pakistani-American teenager who discovers that she has ‘inhuman genes’ – a type of dormant genes that got activated after ‘Terrigen Mists’ was released in the Marvel Universe. The character first appeared in 2013 and created quite a stir for being the first Muslim character in the comics.

Her powers include the ability to shapeshift – elongate her body, compress or flatten her limbs or enlarge her fists. She can also heal herself from bullet wounds. An admirer of Carol Danvers, also known as Captain Marvel, she has an idealistic attitude.