'Jaane Jaan' Teaser: Kareena Kapoor to Star Alongside Vijay Varma for OTT Debut

Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan on Netflix. The makers, on Friday, 25 August, dropped the announcement video for the upcoming crime-thriller.

According to the makers, Kareena will be essaying the role of a mother in the film. The other two actors introduced in the first look teaser are Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, who will essaying the role of a police officer.