'Jaane Jaan' Teaser: Kareena Kapoor to Star Alongside Vijay Varma for OTT Debut

Kareena Kapoor in a still from Jaane Jaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Kareena Kapoor is all set to make her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan on Netflix. The makers, on Friday, 25 August, dropped the announcement video for the upcoming crime-thriller.
According to the makers, Kareena will be essaying the role of a mother in the film. The other two actors introduced in the first look teaser are Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, who will essaying the role of a police officer.
Sharing the announcement with their fans, Netflix wrote on Instagram, "Jaane Jaan is coming on our very own Jaane Jaan’s birthday (21 September) @kareenakapoorkhan (heart emoji) Mark your calendars for a present like no other."
Have a look at the announcement video here:
Speaking on the upcoming project, Ghosh shared in a statement, “Jaane Jaan is based on the book which has been the love of my life for a long long time. From the day I read 'Devotion of Suspect X,' I wanted to adapt it into a film. It was the most amazing love story I had ever read and today thanks to Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay that story is alive on screen. We all worked very hard to tell this story and hopefully the audience will love it as much as we do.”
The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of Keigo Higashino's bestselling novel ‘Devotion of Suspect X’.
Jaane Jaan will premiere on Netflix on 21 September.
