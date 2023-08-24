Kareena Kapoor to Make Her OTT Debut With Crime-Thriller Directed by Sujoy Ghosh

ADVERTISEMENT
Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share the announcement through a hilarious video.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh's next film. The actor took to social media to announce her upcoming project on Thursday, 24 August.

According to Netflix, Kareena will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, playing a gritty role in the crime thriller.

Sharing the announcement with her fans in a hilarious video, she captioned the post, "It’s a secret I can’t wait to tell."

Have a look at the announcement video here:

Speaking about her debut project, Kareena shared in a statement, "I am excited to be coming on Netflix with a very special project . After 23 years, this feels like a new launch and I have the jitters of a new-comer! Audiences will see me in a role I have never played before, with a story that is so unique and thrilling. Netflix has always showcased films from different parts of the world in the most authentic manner, backing artists who love what they do and giving them a platform to reach 190 countries! I am looking forward to seeing the viewers react to a role that I believe is one of my best!"

Meanwhile, Kareena will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The actor will also be seen in Hansal Mehta's upcoming project.

