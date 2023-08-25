SS Rajamouli, Kareena Kapoor Wish Alia Bhatt & Kriti Sanon on National Award Win

Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon win big at National Film Awards 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon won big at the 69th National Film Awards 2023 held on Thursday, 25 August. Both Alia and Kriti bagged the awards for Best Actor (Female) for their films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively.
Several celebrities from the industry took to social media to congratulate the actors on their big win.
Alia's mother-in-law, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, sent her a lovely wish on social media. She wrote, "So so proud of you @aliaabhatt for your first national award. God bless."
In response, Alia wrote on her Instagram story, "Love you (white heart emoji)."
Film producer Rhea Kapoor also extended her wishes to Alia and Kriti. Sharing a picture of the two actors on Instagram, she wrote, "Congratulations are in order for both these fire crackers. #leadingladies."
Kareena Kapoor also took to Instagram to send her best wishes to both Alia and Kriti. She wrote, "Congratulations to both you lovely ladies on your outstanding performances!! Tons of love."
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli penned a special note for Alia on the big win. He wrote, "Gangu chaand thi, aur chaand hi rahegi... Congratulations to our Seetha, @aliaabhatt for winning the coveted prize for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
In response, Alia said, "Sir!! This means sooo much to me!! Thank you and congratulations to you too."
Huma Qureshi also wished Alia and Kriti on social media and wrote, "Congratulations Girl Power!"
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh also took to Instagram to wish both Alia and Kriti. The actor wrote on his story, "Proud of you."
Meanwhile, Alia was seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani alongside Ranveer Singh.
Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush co-starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)