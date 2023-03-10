'Caught Out' Trailer: Netflix Documentary Explores Cricket Match-Fixing Scandals

Poster of Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Netflix dropped the trailer of its upcoming documentary film, Caught Out: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. on Thursday, 9 March. Directed by Supriya Sobti Gupta, the film explores the biggest match-fixing scandal that rocked the world of international cricket.
The two-minute trailer begins by describing how every Indian boy's biggest desire in the 1990s was to play for India, and how that ideal ultimately became a nightmare when the match-fixing scandal raised its ugly head.
Sharing the trailer on social media, Netflix wrote, "Indian investigators unravel the biggest match-fixing scandal that plagued the global cricketing world, only in CAUGHT OUT: Crime. Corruption. Cricket. Streaming on 17th March!"
Here, take a look:
According to the official synopsis of the documentary, Caught Out is a "pulsating story that looks at the trajectory of cricket in India, brimming with unexpected twists and turns whilst exploring how the cricketing fraternity fought back from one of the biggest corruption scandals."
Caught Out is produced by Megha Mathur under PASSION PICTURES in association with MOW Productions. It will exclusively stream on Netflix from 17 March.
