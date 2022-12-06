Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hot on web  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Harry & Meghan Trailer: Prince Harry Teases 'Full Truth' On Netflix's Docuseries

Harry & Meghan Trailer: Prince Harry Teases 'Full Truth' On Netflix's Docuseries

The six-episode series will premiere in two parts on December 8 and 15.
Quint Entertainment
Hot on Web
Published:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a still from the docu-series 'Harry & Meghan.'

|

(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a still from the docu-series 'Harry &amp; Meghan.'</p></div>

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for it's documentary series, Harry & Meghan. The trailer shows Meghan and Harry discussing the problems that they have faced during their time with the royal family.

Harry goes on to talk about the "hierarchy" in the royal family, stating, “There’s a hierarchy of the family… There’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories… It’s a dirty game… The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, there’s a feeding frenzy.” 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Meghan and Harry had previously talked about their issues with the royal family and media during a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The series is directed by Liz Garbus, which will also include interviews with family, friends, historians, and journalists. The two part series will premiere on 8 December and 15 December respectively.

Also Read'It's All About the Little Things': Deepika Padukone Opens Up to Meghan Markle

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT