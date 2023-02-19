Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | The Night Manager Review: Gripping From Premise To Execution

Podcast | The Night Manager Review: Gripping From Premise To Execution

As for the thriller and action, it's a good show but beyond that, there's not much to look at. Tune in!
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

Pratikshya Mishra reviews The Night Manager

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pratikshya Mishra reviews The Night Manager</p></div>

Directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager is a four-hour-long series that doesn't feel four hours long, in a good way. Following the story of a night manager whose life is upturned after a young girl asks him for help, the series is mostly gripping from premise to execution.

As for the thriller and action, it's a good show but beyond that, there's not much to look at. Tune in for the full review!

To listen to more episodes of our review podcast 'Do I Like It', click here.

Listen to the second season of The Big Story, our award-winning series, here.

Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.

To check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words that you hear in movies and songs, click here.

Also ReadPodcast | Shehzada Review: Can't Decide If It's Worse Than Cirkus
Also ReadPodcast | Should We Be Worried About ChatGPT and DALL-E? AI Researcher Explains
Also ReadPodcast | Stages of Love Part 3: 'Hijr' and Separation Anxiety in Urdu Poetry

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT