Podcast | The Night Manager Review: Gripping From Premise To Execution

Pratikshya Mishra reviews The Night Manager
Photo Credit: The Quint
Directed by Sandeep Modi, The Night Manager is a four-hour-long series that doesn't feel four hours long, in a good way. Following the story of a night manager whose life is upturned after a young girl asks him for help, the series is mostly gripping from premise to execution.
As for the thriller and action, it's a good show but beyond that, there's not much to look at. Tune in for the full review!
