‘OTT Is Kind of a Renaissance for the Indian Film Industry’: Anil Kapoor
'The Night Manager' stars Anil Kapur, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Ravi Behl and Sobhita Dhulipala, among others.
Sandeep Modi and Priyanka Ghose's upcoming adaptation of Tom Hiddleton's popular spy thriller series The Night Manager is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 17 February. The show features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl, among others.
The Quint caught up with the cast of the show and spoke to them about their show, how the remake was tailored for the Indian audience, how the actors prepared themselves to play such well-known characters, how OTT has broadened the horizons for actors, and more.
Talking about the adaptation, Sandeep shared, "The idea which was always shared was that whatever we do, we do it for an Indian audience. So, the starting point was, 'How do we make it an Indian show', and that has been the approach. Sridhar Raghavan and I, both have been very active in trying to find the answer to that question that people should say how this felt like an international story told from an Indian point of view."
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
