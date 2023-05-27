Prime Video's Cheeky Take On Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Is Hilarious

As Netflix has started imposing restrictions on password sharing, many users are in a frenzy and have expressed their disappointment. However, it looks like Prime Videos got the perfect opportunity to take a humorous dig at their rival company Netflix.
Prime Videos UK used Netflix's own tweet from 2017 to hilariously mock them on Twitter.
Prime Videos reshared Netiflix's tweet that read, "Love is sharing a password". The former responded with a caption that read, "Who's Watching?" and a screenshot of its own homepage. Instead of the usual profiles of the users, the names were replaced by text that read, “Everyone who has our password," accompanied by a heart emoticon.
While mocking Netflix, Prime Videos also hinted that there might be a possibility that they, too, might implement a similar rule. However, nothing is confirmed yet.
Meanwhile, users are enjoying the playful Tweet from Prime Video. Check out their comments.
A user wrote, "This is the rawest burn I've ever seen from the streaming wars my gosh"
Another user commented, "Deep cut, hard burn, epic shade"
Here are other hilarious replies:
