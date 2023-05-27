Prime Video's Cheeky Take On Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown Is Hilarious

Prime Videos reshared Netiflix's tweet that read, "Love is sharing a password". The former responded with a caption that read, "Who's Watching?" and a screenshot of its own homepage. Instead of the usual profiles of the users, the names were replaced by text that read, “Everyone who has our password," accompanied by a heart emoticon.

While mocking Netflix, Prime Videos also hinted that there might be a possibility that they, too, might implement a similar rule. However, nothing is confirmed yet.

Meanwhile, users are enjoying the playful Tweet from Prime Video. Check out their comments.

A user wrote, "This is the rawest burn I've ever seen from the streaming wars my gosh"