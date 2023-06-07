Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Hosted Show To Stream From This Date

Salman Khan Show To Stream From This Date
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Salman Khan will now host Bigg Boss OTT 2. He has previously hosted the past thirteen seasons of Bigg Boss. Both Voot Select and JioCinema will stream the programme. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, and Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner.
“Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT! Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap,” read the caption of the teaser.
In the video, we can see, Salman Khan announcing the premiere of the second season in a fun way. He can be seen dancing as he announces the date. The show is all set to stream from 17 June.
Salman was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
