'Lack of Evidence': Aryan Khan, 5 Others Get Clean Chit in Drugs Case

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got a clean chit in the drugs case, for which he was arrested from a cruise in Mumbai, seven months after he was granted bail.

"All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," the statement by Sanjay Kumar Singh Deputy Director General (Operations), Narcotics Control Bureau said.

Singh headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case.