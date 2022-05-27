'Lack of Evidence': Aryan Khan, 5 Others Get Clean Chit in Drugs Case

The clean chit by NCB comes seven months after he was granted bail in the case following his arrest on 8 October.
Aryan Khan

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan got a clean chit in the drugs case, for which he was arrested from a cruise in Mumbai, seven months after he was granted bail.

"All the accused persons were found in possession of Narcotics except Aryan and Mohak," the statement by Sanjay Kumar Singh Deputy Director General (Operations), Narcotics Control Bureau said.

Singh headed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case.

"SIT carried out its investigation in objective manner. The touchstone of the principle of proof beyond reasonable doubt has been applied. Based on the investigation carried out by SIT, a complaint against 14 persons under various sections of NDPS Act is being filed. Complaint against rest 06 persons is not being filed due to lack of sufficient evidence," the statement read.

Aryan Khan, along with several others, was arrested by the NCB from Mumbai's Cordelia cruise on 8 October.

He was granted bail on 28 October following a series of hearings.

Published: 27 May 2022,01:30 PM IST
