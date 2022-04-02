Aryan Khan Drug Case: Witness Who Alleged Extortion by NCB Dies of Heart Attack

Prabhakar Sail was a key witness in the Cordelia cruise drug case involving Aryan Khan.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Prabhakar Sail, a key witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case against Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack on Friday, 1 April, according to reports.
Sail became a witness in the case based on a conversation he overheard, according to which, a payoff of Rs 25 crore was discussed between KP Gosavi – a witness whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after the cruise raid – and one Sam D'Souza.
Sail had accused Gosavi of saying that Rs 8 crore out of the total amount were to be given to then NCB chief Sameer Wankhede, who was investigating the case.
Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October 2021 in connection with Mumbai drugs cruise case. The Bombay High Court granted him bail on 28 October, stating that he cannot leave the country without permission and must inform the investigating officer before leaving Mumbai.