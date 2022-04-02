Aryan Khan Drug Case: Witness Who Alleged Extortion by NCB Dies of Heart Attack

Prabhakar Sail, a key witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drug case against Aryan Khan, died of a heart attack on Friday, 1 April, according to reports.

Sail became a witness in the case based on a conversation he overheard, according to which, a payoff of Rs 25 crore was discussed between KP Gosavi – a witness whose selfie with Aryan Khan went viral after the cruise raid – and one Sam D'Souza.

Sail had accused Gosavi of saying that Rs 8 crore out of the total amount were to be given to then NCB chief Sameer Wankhede, who was investigating the case.