Aryan Khan Case: Here's What Has Happened So Far

A key finding by the Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has suggested that there is no evidence of Aryan Khan being involved in a drug conspiracy or an international drug trafficking syndicate, as per a report by Hindustan Times.

On 3 October last year, Aryan, his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and a few others were arrested by the NCB following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. Aryan was released from jail after 28 days.

Here's a look at the sequence of events: