Why Is James Cameron’s 'Titanic' So Enduringly Popular?

Based on a real-life event which in the film chronicles the life of two fictional characters, Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet), the story was epic from the get-go. Like any good Bollywood ‘90s film, Rose was wealthy, but Jack was not. Rose was also stuck between a rock and a hard place as her family had lost most of their wealth.

And yet she willingly chooses to get-it-on with a struggling artist. Not very realistic, but extremely cinematic.

Jack also dies in the end which amps up the film's epic quotient. The killing off of a fictional character is an art form, not everyone has mastered, Cameron certainly thinks he did, albeit with the whole plank debate.