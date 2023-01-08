ADVERTISEMENT

Celine Dion Fans Protest Outside Rolling Stone’s Office Over List Snub

Celine was a part of “200 Greatest Singers of All Times” list.

Celine Dion fans gathered in front of Rolling Stone’s office in New York City on Friday 6 January 2023, and protested for leaving the singer out of their '200 Greatest Singers of All Times' list.

The Rolling Stone List was released on 1 January which created a frenzy online for its choices. There was uproar amongst the fans for including Taylor Swift in the list as well.

Aretha Franklin took the top spot in the 'Greatest Singers List' while the other top 10 artists in the list include Whitney Houston, Sam Cooke, Billie Holiday, Mariah Carey, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Beyonce, and Otis Redding amongst others.

Moroever, the list also featured singers like Adele, Paul McCartney David Bowie, Louis Armstrong, Ariana Grande. Late singer Lata Mangeshkar featured on the Rolling Stone list as well, claiming the 84th spot.

Celine Dion Has 'Stiff-Person Syndrome': What's the Rare Neurological Disorder?

