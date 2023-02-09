Leonardo DiCaprio Lauds Assam Government's Efforts To End Poaching Of Rhinoceros
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio took to social media to applaud the Assam government's efforts to stop rhinoceros poaching in Kaziranga National Park on Thursday, 9 February 2023.
The actor took to Instgaram to write: "In 2021, the government of the Indian state of Assam set out to end the poaching of the Endangered Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Kaziranga National Park following the killing of around 190 animals for their horns between 2000 and 2021. In 2022, they met their goal and no rhinos were poached in the area for the first time since 1977."
He also wrote in the same post:"Kaziranga National Park is home to 2,200 Greater One-horned Rhinos, which is about two-thirds of the world's population."
"This triumph in India also comes with more good news, as @wwf also reports that the world population of the rare rhino soared to around 3,700 from about 200 at the turn of the 20th century," he added.
The famous star quoted a news report by Reuters that stated that not a single rhinoceros was poached in Kaziranga National Park in 2022. According to the report, the last time there was no poaching was in 1977.
The actor has been an advocate for environmental issues throughout his career. He was last seen in the film Don't Look Up which was also about climate change.
