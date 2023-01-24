Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads With 11 Nods

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads With 11 Nods

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ and 'All Quite on the Western Front' are also leading the Oscar 2023 nominations.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Published:

Michelle Yeoh in a still from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

|

(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Michelle Yeoh in a still from&nbsp;<em>Everything Everywhere All At Once</em>.</p></div>

The nominees for the Oscars 2023 were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 24 January. This year’s announcement was hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

India has bagged three nominations for the prestigious trophy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers, and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the list with 11 nods, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quite on the Western Front.

Here's the complete list of nominations:

Best Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) 

Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) 

Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) 

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 

Best Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) 

Hong Chau (The Whale) 

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin) 

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 

Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 

Best Picture

All Quite on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

A still from the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.

Best Director 

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) 

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once) 

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans) 

Todd Field (Tár) 

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Lead Actor

Austin Butler (Elvis) 

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin) 

Brendan Fraser (The Whale) 

Paul Mescal (Aftersun) 

Bill Nighy (Living) 

Best Lead Actress

Cate Blanchett (Tár) 

Ana de Armas (Blonde) 

Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) 

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

A still from Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Best Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet on the Western Front (Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Written by Rian Johnson)

Living (Written by Kazuo Ishiguro)

Top Gun: Maverick (Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)

Women Talking (Screenplay by Sarah Polley)

Best Original Screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)

The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner)

Tár (Todd Field)

Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)

Best Cinematography 

All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Darius Khondji)

Elvis (Mandy Walker)

Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)

Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)

Best Documentary Feature Film 

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny 

A still from All That Breathes.

Best Documentary Short Film 

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Best Film Editing

The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)

Elvis (Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)

Tár (Monika Willi)

Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)

Best International Feature Film 

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany) 

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) 

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland) 

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Best Original Song 

'Applause' from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)

'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)

'Naatu Naatu' from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)  

'This Is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)

A still from RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu'.

Best Visual Effects

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Costume Design 

Babylon (Mary Zophres)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)

Elvis (Catherine Martin)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata)

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)

Best Live Action Short

An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley and Ross White)

Ivalu (Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan)

Le Pupille (Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón)

Night Ride (Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen)

The Red Suitcase (Cyrus Neshvad)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling 

All Quiet on the Western Front (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová)

The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow)

Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)

The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley)

Best Original Score 

All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (Son Lux)

The Fabelmans (John Williams)

Best Sound

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Animated Feature Film 

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix) 

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24) 

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation) 

The Sea Beast (Netflix) 

Turning Red (Pixar) 

Best Animated Short Film

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Apple TV+) 

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It 

