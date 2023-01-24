Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads With 11 Nods

The nominees for the Oscars 2023 were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 24 January. This year’s announcement was hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

India has bagged three nominations for the prestigious trophy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers, and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes.

Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the list with 11 nods, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quite on the Western Front.

Here's the complete list of nominations: