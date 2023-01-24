Oscar Nominations 2023: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Leads With 11 Nods

Michelle Yeoh in a still from Everything Everywhere All At Once.
(Photo Courtesy: IMDb)
The nominees for the Oscars 2023 were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday, 24 January. This year’s announcement was hosted by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed. The 95th Academy Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, 12 March 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
India has bagged three nominations for the prestigious trophy with SS Rajamouli's RRR, Kartiki Gonsalves' The Elephant Whisperers, and Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes.
Everything Everywhere All at Once leads the list with 11 nods, followed by The Banshees of Inisherin and All Quite on the Western Front.
Here's the complete list of nominations:
Best Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway)
Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Picture
All Quite on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
A still from the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise.
Best Director
Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)
Todd Field (Tár)
Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Lead Actor
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Lead Actress
Cate Blanchett (Tár)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)
Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)
Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
A still from Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Best Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front (Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, and Ian Stokell)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Written by Rian Johnson)
Living (Written by Kazuo Ishiguro)
Top Gun: Maverick (Screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks)
Women Talking (Screenplay by Sarah Polley)
Best Original Screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin (Martin McDonagh)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert)
The Fabelmans (Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner)
Tár (Todd Field)
Triangle of Sadness (Ruben Östlund)
Best Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths (Darius Khondji)
Elvis (Mandy Walker)
Empire of Light (Roger Deakins)
Tár (Florian Hoffmeister)
Best Documentary Feature Film
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
A House Made of Splinters
Navalny
A still from All That Breathes.
Best Documentary Short Film
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
Best Film Editing
The Banshees of Inisherin (Mikkel E.G. Nielsen)
Elvis (Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Paul Rogers)
Tár (Monika Willi)
Top Gun: Maverick (Eddie Hamilton)
Best International Feature Film
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium)
EO (Poland)
The Quiet Girl (Ireland)
Best Original Song
'Applause' from Tell It Like a Woman (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)
'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick (Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop)
'Lift Me Up' from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler)
'Naatu Naatu' from RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)
'This Is a Life' from Everything Everywhere All at Once (Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne)
A still from RRR's song 'Naatu Naatu'.
Best Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Costume Design
Babylon (Mary Zophres)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)
Elvis (Catherine Martin)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Shirley Kurata)
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris (Jenny Beavan)
Best Live Action Short
An Irish Goodbye (Tom Berkeley and Ross White)
Ivalu (Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan)
Le Pupille (Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón)
Night Ride (Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen)
The Red Suitcase (Cyrus Neshvad)
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
All Quiet on the Western Front (Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová)
The Batman (Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Camille Friend and Joel Harlow)
Elvis (Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti)
The Whale (Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Anne Marie Bradley)
Best Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)
Babylon (Justin Hurwitz)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Carter Burwell)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (Son Lux)
The Fabelmans (John Williams)
Best Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Animated Feature Film
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (Netflix)
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (DreamWorks Animation)
The Sea Beast (Netflix)
Turning Red (Pixar)
Best Animated Short Film
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse (Apple TV+)
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)