BAFTA 2023: No Nomination for Rajamouli's 'RRR'; 'All That Breathes' Gets One

On Thursday, 19 December, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) announced the nominations for this year's awards. SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR, which was on the longlist for Best Film Not In The English Language, did not make it to the final slate. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has made it to the nominations in the Best Documentary category.

The nominees in the category include All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985 (which also won the Golden Globe for Best Film In Non English Language category), Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl. The BAFTAs will take place on 19 February.