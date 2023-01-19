BAFTA 2023: No Nomination for Rajamouli's 'RRR'; 'All That Breathes' Gets One

Stills from RRR and All That Breathes.
(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)
On Thursday, 19 December, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) announced the nominations for this year's awards. SS Rajamouli's period action film RRR, which was on the longlist for Best Film Not In The English Language, did not make it to the final slate. Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes has made it to the nominations in the Best Documentary category.
The nominees in the category include All Quiet on the Western Front, Argentina, 1985 (which also won the Golden Globe for Best Film In Non English Language category), Corsage, Decision To Leave and The Quiet Girl. The BAFTAs will take place on 19 February.
2023 has begun on a high note for RRR as it became the first Indian film to win a Golden Globe award. 'Naatu Naatu' won in the Best Original Song category. Rajamouli also won the Best Director trophy at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards at the beginning of this month. RRR recently won two awards at the Critics Choice Awards - Best Foreign Film and Best Song (for 'Naatu Naatu').
