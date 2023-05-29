Cannes 2023 Winners List: Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall' Wins Palme d'Or

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cinema Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Cannes 2023 Winners List: Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall' Wins Palme d'Or

This year 21 films were presented in competition at the 76th edition of Cannes.
A still from Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

The winners for the 76th Cannes Film Festival were announced on 27 May 2023. Among the 21 films that were presented in the competition this year, filmmaker Justine Triet's courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, took home the prestigious Palme d'Or award.

This year, three films from India were screened at Cannes: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Kanu Bahl's Agra, and Aribam Syam Sharma’s 1990 Manipuri film, Ishanou.

Here's the full list of winners:

Competition

Palme d’Or: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet

Grand Prix: The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Director: Tran Anh Hung, The Pot au Feu

Actor: Kōji Yakusho, Perfect Days

Actress: Merve Dizdar, About Dry Grasses

Jury Prize: Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Screenplay: Sakamoto Yûji, Monster

Other Prizes

Camera d’Or: Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, Thien An Pham

Short Films Palme d’Or: 27, Flóra Anna Buda.

Short Films Special Mention: Fár, Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter

Golden Eye Documentary Prize: TBA

Queer Palm: “Monster”

Un Certain Regard

Un Certain Regard Award: How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

Jury Prize: Hounds, Kamal Lazraq

Best Director Prize: The Mother of All Lies, Asmae El Moudir

Freedom Prize: Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani

Ensemble Prize: The Buriti Flower, João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew

New Voice Prize: Omen, Baloji

Critics' Week

Grand Prize: Tiger Stripes, Amanda Nell Eu

French Touch Prize: It’s Raining in the House, Paloma Sermon-Daï

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Pyramide Films, Inshallah a Boy

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Jovan Ginić, Lost Country

This year's jury, with Swedish director Ruben Östlund as the president, consisted of French actor Denis Ménochet, American actor Brie Larson, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani, British-Zambian writer and director Rungano Nyoni, American actor-director Paul Dano, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron, and French director Julia Ducournau.

