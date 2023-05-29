Cannes 2023 Winners List: Justine Triet's 'Anatomy of a Fall' Wins Palme d'Or

A still from Justine Triet's Anatomy of a Fall.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
The winners for the 76th Cannes Film Festival were announced on 27 May 2023. Among the 21 films that were presented in the competition this year, filmmaker Justine Triet's courtroom drama, Anatomy of a Fall, took home the prestigious Palme d'Or award.
This year, three films from India were screened at Cannes: Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy, Kanu Bahl's Agra, and Aribam Syam Sharma’s 1990 Manipuri film, Ishanou.
Here's the full list of winners:
Palme d’Or: Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Grand Prix: The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
Director: Tran Anh Hung, The Pot au Feu
Actor: Kōji Yakusho, Perfect Days
Actress: Merve Dizdar, About Dry Grasses
Jury Prize: Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
Screenplay: Sakamoto Yûji, Monster
Camera d’Or: Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell, Thien An Pham
Short Films Palme d’Or: 27, Flóra Anna Buda.
Short Films Special Mention: Fár, Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter
Golden Eye Documentary Prize: TBA
Queer Palm: “Monster”
Un Certain Regard Award: How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker
Jury Prize: Hounds, Kamal Lazraq
Best Director Prize: The Mother of All Lies, Asmae El Moudir
Freedom Prize: Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani
Ensemble Prize: The Buriti Flower, João Salaviza, Renée Nader Messora, cast and crew
New Voice Prize: Omen, Baloji
Grand Prize: Tiger Stripes, Amanda Nell Eu
French Touch Prize: It’s Raining in the House, Paloma Sermon-Daï
GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Pyramide Films, Inshallah a Boy
Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Jovan Ginić, Lost Country
This year's jury, with Swedish director Ruben Östlund as the president, consisted of French actor Denis Ménochet, American actor Brie Larson, Moroccan filmmaker Maryam Touzani, British-Zambian writer and director Rungano Nyoni, American actor-director Paul Dano, Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron, and French director Julia Ducournau.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)