Cannes 2023: Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone & Rahul Bhat Shine at Kennedy Screening

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap finally walked the red carpet with his lead actors, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat, for the screening of their film Kennedy at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. The police noir drama was part of the Midnight Screening section at Cannes.

The Kashyap directorial is produced by Zee Studios and Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja of Good Bad Films. The film also stars Abhilash Thapliyal, Benedict Garrett, and Mohit Takalkar, among others, in pivotal roles.