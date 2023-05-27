In Pics: Anushka Sharma Is a Vision In Pink As She Attends Cannes 2023
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Anushka Sharma attended Cannes Film Festival in style. She opted for a pink top and black plants. She finished the look with black heels. Moroever, Anushka is a brand ambassador of the cosmetic brand L'Oreal and is representing the it at the film festival for the first time.
Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in her ensemble.
This marks Anushka's Cannes debut.
Anushka Sharma represents the brand L'Oreal Paris.
She looked like a vision in pink.
