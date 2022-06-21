Who Is Kannada Actor Diganth Manchale, Who Suffered an Injury in Goa?

Diganth Manchale, popular Kannada actor suffered injury due to an accident in Goa.
Photo courtesy: Twitter
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale, who was reportedly on a holiday with his wife, actor Aindrita Ray, was speculated to have suffered major injuries while performing in an adventurous sport in Goa.
But who is Diganth Manchale?
He is a fitness fanatic and a gymnastic junkie who is all in for adventurous sports, any time any day. His Instagram profile is a testament to the unexplainable craze and love he has for surfing, scuba diving, cycling and rock climbing. He frequently posts pictures and videos of him unwinding in nature with his tribe.
Model turned actor Diganth made his debut in the Kannada film industry with Miss California in 2006. He has stolen hearts with his terrific acting as the character "Doodhpeda" in Gaalipata (2008) and is noted for his natural performance in films like Pancharangi, Lifeu Ishtene and Paarijaatha. In 2013, he received the SIIMA award for the Romantic Star of South Indian cinema. The Kannada star made his Bollywood debut in Wedding Pullav (2015).
Aindrita Ray who made her acting debut in 2007 with Meravanige is a popular Kannada actress who married Diganth in December 2018 after 10 years of courtship. The couple co-starred in the 2012 release, Paarijaatha. Aindrita has also acted in Bengali and Hindi films. She was last seen in Bhavai opposite the Scam 1992-fame Pratik Gandhi.
In connection with a drug peddling case, the couple were questioned by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru police in late 2020.
However, this is not the first time Diganth who is now airlifted to Bengaluru for further treatment, suffered a major injury. He has fought through a terrible accident that happened in London during Ticket To Bollywood ‘s shoot In 2016 . He injured his eye and went through several surgeries that took him a long time to recover.
On the work front, Diganth’s upcoming romantic comedy is titled Anthu Inthu co-starring famous actors like Girija Lokesh and Ravi Shankar Gowda. His fans also await the release of his Gaalipata 2 directed by Yograj Bhat.
