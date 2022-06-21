Kannada Actor Diganth Manchale Suffers Injury in Goa, Airlifted to Bangalore
Diganth is currently being treated at a hospital in Bangalore.
Kannada actor Diganth Manchale has reportedly been severely injured while performing an adventure activity in Goa. The actor was on a vacation with his wife, actor Aindrita Ray.
Diganth received primary medical treatment in Goa and was airlifted to Bangalore for further treatment at Manipal Hospital.
The specifics of the accident are yet to be confirmed.
As per reports, Diganth had sustained a sports injury two days ago, and was being treated at Manipal Hospital in Goa, for the same.
The actor arrived at the Manipal Hospital in Bangalore at 4:30 pm on 21 June. He is being examined for his current status under the supervision of the Head of Department and Consultant Spine Surgeon of the hospital, Dr Vidyadhara S.
Diganth is known for his love for adventure. He is an avid surfer, rock climber, cyclist and also a scuba diver. The actor's social media profiles are frequently updated with photos of him on such adventurous trips, every now and then.
On the work front, Diganth will soon be seen in his upcoming film Gaalipata 2, which will release in the theatres on 12 August.
