'What The Hell Navya' Trailer: Navya Nanda Mimics Her Mother Shweta Bachchan

Navya Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, recently shared the trailer of her debut podcast show, What The Hell Navya, on Saturday, 17 September.

In the trailer of the first episode, Navya introduces us to her two special guests from the Bachchan family — Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.