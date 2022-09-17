'What The Hell Navya' Trailer: Navya Nanda Mimics Her Mother Shweta Bachchan

Navya Nanda invites Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan for her new podcast.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Navya Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and daughter of Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, recently shared the trailer of her debut podcast show, What The Hell Navya, on Saturday, 17 September.
In the trailer of the first episode, Navya introduces us to her two special guests from the Bachchan family — Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.
Taking to Instagram, Navya shared the trailer of her podcast with her followers, in a collaborative post with IVM Podcasts and captioned it, "3 ladies, 3 generations, 3 perceptions. ‘What The Hell Navya’, hosted by @navyananda with her 2 special guests @shwetabachchan and Jaya Bachchan, discuss various things from finance and fame to friendship and family."
The trailer starts with Jaya Bachchan asking if she can tell a "funny story." In the following sequences, Navya mimics her mother when she introduces herself on the show. The Bachchan family further discusses some stories that we've never heard before.
Several celebs commented on Navya's post. One of them was Karan Johar, who adored Jaya Bachchan and said, "Aunty Ji is the best," with some laughing and red heart emojis.
Created by IVM Podcasts and empowered by Bumble India, a new episode of What The Hell Navya will be released every Saturday starting from 24 September. Besides IVM podcasts, it will be available for streaming on various other audio platforms.