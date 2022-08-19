Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'I Always Go to My Nani in Moments of Self Doubt & Confusion': Navya Nanda

During her conversation, Navya spoke about her entrepreneurship journey which she started at a young age.
Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda is the co-founder of Aara Health, a health platform aiming to create awareness and build services around women's health and hygiene in India. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, in collaboration with L'Oréal Paris, and will be a key spokesperson in ‘I Know My Worth’ campaign.

In a conversation with The Quint, Navya spoke about her entrepreneurship journey which she started very young, the sexism and ageism that she faces in the business world, her experiences with menstrual education, and more.

