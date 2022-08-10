'I Always Go to My Nani in Moments of Self Doubt & Confusion': Navya Nanda
Navya Nanda opens up on why she chose to be an entrepreneur and how many film offers she rejected.
Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda is the co-founder of Aara Health, a health platform aiming to create awareness and build services around women's health and hygiene in India. She is also the founder of Project Naveli, in collaboration with L'Oréal Paris, and will be a key spokesperson in ‘I Know My Worth’ Campaign.
The campaign will showcase a series of reflective films that urge women to silence their inner critics and recognize their potential. While speaking to The Quint, Navya opened up as to which member of the family she turns to during her moments of self doubt. She also spoke about how she is working everyday to help women understand their worth.
During her conversation, Navya even spoke about her brother Agastya Nanda making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies.
Watch the video for more.
