Watch 'Jodi' For Diljit Dosanjh, Watch it to Know About the Power of Chamkila

Nimrat as Kamaljot, who is otherwise demure, saying little, but comes alive when she’s on stage with Sitaara, is good. She is understated, which contrasts well with Sitaara’s effervescent personality.

The other ‘character’ in the film that shines is its music. Chamkila’s honest lyrics about the real life in Punjab - patriarchy, drug use, dowry, child labour, extra-marital relationships, gun culture – were a change from the romantic songs that other local singers preferred. Chamkila's songs made him a cult figure but also created enemies. As his popularity grew, other performers grew jealous and we see a glimpse of that in the film. We see his rivals using the media to spin controversies around his lyrics. That led to Sikh militants noticing him. We see Sitaara meeting Sikh militants, offering to cut a few religious albums, but still choosing to stick the songs that defined him. It seems one of his last tapes, 'Bhukki Vich Andar Ho Gaya' (‘Jailed For Peddling Opium’), was particularly disliked by the militants, who were pushing for a more ‘puritan’ lifestyle across Punjab in the ‘80s. We see Sitaara, Kamaljot and two members of their band being mowed down by bullets as they were headed for an ‘akhara’ performance – the killers were never identified or caught.