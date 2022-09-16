'Jogi’ Review: Diljit Dosanjh Shines in an Intense But Dawdling Film

The film opens in India in October 1984 – we’re already prepared for what is to come, especially after the brief recall to Operation Blue Star. Instead of jumping right into the horrors of the 1984 Sikh riots, director Ali Abbas Zafar sets the scene with Dosanjh’s Jogi's family at breakfast.

The serenity of the scene serves to remind the viewer of the chaos that is to follow and to show a glimpse into what is at stake and what will inevitably be lost to violence.

When it comes to the depiction of violence against Sikhs by mobsters, Jogi manages to create both tension and empathy. Through Jogi’s eyes, the viewer watches as people are killed or burnt alive, cluing in to his helplessness and fear.