Vidya Balan, Ekta Kapoor Invited as Members to The Academy

Actor Vidya Balan, producers Ekta and Shobha Kapoor and filmmaker Srihari Sathe are among the 395 new members of artistes and executives who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

On their official website, The Academy announced the names of the 'Class of 2021'. "It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021", the tweet read.