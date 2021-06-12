Am Offended When People Say Mr & Mrs Siddharth Roy Kapur: Vidya

Vidya Balan is gearing up for Sherni, which is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton and Sulemani Keeda fame, the movie has Vidya playing the role of an Indian Forest Service officer. She will be seen leading a team of trackers and locals in order to capture an unsettled tigress. All this while Vidya also has to battle other obstacles, patriarchy being one. Sherni also stars Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena, Ila Arun in key roles. The film releases on 18 June.

Speaking to The Quint, the actor spoke about how she deals with patriarchy on a daily basis. Vidya also opened up as to how, up until Shakuntala Devi, she was asked by every other director to lose weight.

Watch the video for more.