Here's The Full List of Winners For This Year's Academy Awards

Asian-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao made history at the 93rd Oscars by becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director award for her film Nomadland. Zhao was a frontrunner for the Academy Award after having won at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs earlier. Nomadland also secured two other big wins, lifting the trophies in the Best Picture and Actress in a Leading Role categories.
On the other hand, Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress for Minari. As expected, Daniel Kaluuya added another feather to his cap by winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas And The Black Messiah.
Emerald Fennell won the Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman and the Best Adapted Screenplay was won by The Father.
David Fincher's Mank, which had earned 10 nominations, won two Oscars - Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.
Take a look at the full list of winners:
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father
Best Animated Feature Film: Soul
Best International Feature Film: Another Round
Best Original Score: Soul
Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short: Colette
Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers
Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Sound: Sound Of Metal
Best Production Design: Mank
Best Cinematography: Mank
Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry
Published: 26 Apr 2021,09:06 AM IST