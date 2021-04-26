Here's The Full List of Winners For This Year's Academy Awards

Here's who all won the coveted Oscars.
Quint Entertainment
Cinema
Updated:

Stills from Minari, Nomadland and The Father.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Pinterest)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stills from Minari, Nomadland and The Father.</p></div>

Asian-American filmmaker Chloé Zhao made history at the 93rd Oscars by becoming the first woman of colour to win the Best Director award for her film Nomadland. Zhao was a frontrunner for the Academy Award after having won at the Golden Globes and BAFTAs earlier. Nomadland also secured two other big wins, lifting the trophies in the Best Picture and Actress in a Leading Role categories.

On the other hand, Yuh-Jung Youn won the Best Supporting Actress for Minari. As expected, Daniel Kaluuya added another feather to his cap by winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Judas And The Black Messiah.

Emerald Fennell won the Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman and the Best Adapted Screenplay was won by The Father.

David Fincher's Mank, which had earned 10 nominations, won two Oscars - Best Cinematography and Best Production Design.

Take a look at the full list of winners:

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short: Colette

Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Sound: Sound Of Metal

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry

Also ReadChloé Zhao Is the First Woman of Colour to Win Best Director Oscar

(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Published: 26 Apr 2021,09:06 AM IST
SCROLL FOR NEXT