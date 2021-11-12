Vicky Kaushal Reveals What He Looks For in a Partner

Vicky Kaushal appeared in an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Vicky Kaushal is the latest celebrity to join adventurer Bear Grylls on the Discovery+ show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. During the episode, Vicky opened up about why he left engineering to pursue an acting career, and even revealed what he looks for in a wife.
Vicky Kaushal has been in the news recently due to wedding rumours with actor Katrina Kaif. When asked about the qualities he is looking for, Vicky said, “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for your plus and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other.”
Despite numerous speculations, neither Vicky nor Katrina Kaif have confirmed any of the rumours about their engagement or wedding.
The Uri actor also opened up about his engineering days and said, “In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took us to an industrial visit to give us a glimpse of how companies work. I saw people sitting in front of computers, and I was sure that day that I don't belong there.”
Vicky also talked about his father Sham Kaushal’s struggle, especially after he moved to Mumbai. “At 23, he landed up in Bombay, no job, no plan B, no safety net, and he has hustled all his youth to survive and then life made him an action director in movies. He broke his bones, lit himself on fire, jumped off the cliffs, buildings and towers,” Vicky Kaushal said. The actor added that his father is gives him strength and keeps him moving.
Vicky had shared a promo from his episode on the show, with the caption, "Uncharted territory mein @beargrylls ke saath kadam milana has been an adventure of a lifetime. Survival tips se lekar apne fears ko face karne tak, our journey has been epic. Dekhiye 'Into The Wild' sirf @discoveryplusin par. Premieres 12th Nov."
During his stint on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls, Vicky Kaushal was asked to eat raw crab meat which tasted ‘awful’. However, he did eat it and said that his ‘josh’ was very high.
Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Sardar Udham which was directed by Shoojit Sircar and was based on the revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Vicky also shared on social media that his film Govinda Mera Naam, directed by Shashank Khaitan, will release on 10 June 2022.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)