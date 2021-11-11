Into The Wild With Bear Grylls: Vicky Kaushal on Being Asked to Eat a Raw Crab

Talking about his childhood, Vicky said, “I grew up in a house which was a little bigger than the shack we've created. A 10 by 10 house with no separate kitchen. That's where I was born. And from thereon it has been my family's journey. We have seen all the highs and lows together. I feel it makes you strong as a person too".

Bear also asked Vicky as to whether his father wanted him to become an actor. To which he replied, "I studied engineering, and my father was very happy seeing his kid become an engineer. That was because no one in my family has done 9-5 jobs wherein monthly paycheques and weekend offs are guaranteed. In the second year of my graduation, the faculty took us to an industrial visit to give us a glimpse of how companies work. I saw people sitting in front of computers, and I was sure that day that I don't belong there".