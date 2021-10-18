'Heartfelt Gratitude': Vicky Kaushal on 'Sardar Udham' Getting 9.2 IMDb Rating

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as critics.
The film has received a 9.2 rating on IMDb. Vicky, who plays the titular role in the movie, shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for #SardarUdham.”
This is the first project of Vicky Kaushal with filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. On Sunday, Vicky thanked Shoojit for the experience in an Instagram post. He also shared a series of photos from behind the scenes. “Thank You @shoojitsircar Sir for taking me back in time and making me meet your #SardarUdham. An experience that took a lot out of me and gave a lot more in return. This one’s for the two friends that you always wish to keep alive, Udham Singh and Irrfan Saab.” Vicky wrote. Late actor Irrfan was the first choice for the film, Shoojit had said during an interview to The Quint.
Previously, Vicky had shared a collage of the reel and real Udham Singh on Instagram. In this photo, we catch a glimpse of Singh being arrested by the Scotland Yard.
Udham Singh, who was a member of the Hindustan Socialist Revolutionary Association, assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in 1940 to avenge the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Before killing Dwyer, Singh also worked for him.
On the work front, Vicky will be seen in another biopic, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The story is based on India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.