'Heartfelt Gratitude': Vicky Kaushal on 'Sardar Udham' Getting 9.2 IMDb Rating

Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as critics.

The film has received a 9.2 rating on IMDb. Vicky, who plays the titular role in the movie, shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “9.2!!! Aap sab ne toh Udham macha diya. Heartfelt gratitude for all the love pouring in for #SardarUdham.”